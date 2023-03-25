Who are the potential trade partners for the Capitals and Evgeny Kuznetsov?

Kuznetsov reportedly requested a trade as early as 2 years ago.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov might be looking for a change of scenery.

Russian outlet Match TV released a report last monght stating Kuznetsov requested a trade through his agent. The report included further mention that Kuznetsov has been asking for the move for two years.

Shortly thereafter, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman added his reporting on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, saying the Capitals and Kuznetsov “have been headed towards potentially a divorce” for the past couple of years.

Dan Holmi of Locked on Capitals discussed the report, and listed a few possible destinations for Kuznetzov if he is indeed on the trade market this summer.

Those teams could be the Carolina Hurricanes, the St. Louis Blues, and the Colorado Avalanche.

Holmi adds all three of those teams have needs down the middle, and it might make sense for the Capitals to shake things up a bit after a failed bit at clinching a playoff spot this season.

Kuznetsov has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals, recording 165 goals and 385 assists in 675 regular season games after being drafted 26th overall in 2010.

He was also a huge factor in 2018 when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, contributing 12 goals and 32 points in 24 playoff games that year.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old does have two years remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $7.8 million, and he can limit possible suitors to 10 teams based in a no-trade clause in that deal.

Kuznetsov downplayed the report when asked last week, saying it was put out there so the outlet can get some engagement on social media. He did not, however, guarantee he'd remain in Washington for the remainder of his deal.

Kuznetsov on if he sees his future with the Capitals beyond this season:



“Yeah. Of course. Both kids grow up here, born here and I’m happy here and I like the guys. I like everything. But you never know. It’s not always on me." — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 27, 2023