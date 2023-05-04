Why the Capitals are missing the playoffs for first time since 2014 | Locked On Capitals

Age is catching up to the Capitals as injuries were a massive part of their season.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals have failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2013-14.

It was quite a run that included finishing first in the Metropolitan Division five times, winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and Washington's first Stanley Cup championship in 2017-18.

The Capitals had been tied with the Nashville Predators for the second-longest active streak in the NHL behind the Pittsburgh Penguins (16). Both those clubs are in danger of missing out this year as well, by the way.

Injuries were a huge factor this season as foundational players lile Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and John Carlson have been limited to 34, 28, and 35 games respectively due to injuries.

In fact, it wasn't until Carlson's return on March 23 that he, Backstrom, Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie all played in the same game.

Locked on Capitals host Dan Holmi believes the Capitals might need to move on from some big players - Backstrom or Oshie, perhaps? - to get some big players to help this team start winning again.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is also reportedly looking to be moved.

For his part, Backstrom - who has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season - feels the sting of missing out on the postseason.

"I think why you play hockey is you want to be in the playoffs," Backstrom said via NHL.com. "That's what's exciting and that's what you live for. You want to win. Everyone around this area knows how special that was when we won. So, that feeling, that's what we want to get back in here. At the same time, we've got to realize that we haven't been good enough."

"Obviously, I think we all know we're getting older," Backstrom added. "But at the same time, we still want to win, and we still have the hunger in here and we just need it to click."