Should Washington Capitals give Evgeny Kuznetsov another opportunity?

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Alex Ovechkin is hoping an Evgeny Kuznetsov trade doesn't happen.

That's what he told RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned news agency, according to The Hockey News.

"I don't have any information about Kuznetsov's trade [situation]," Ovechkin said, via a DeepL translation, "How would I react to a trade? This is the business of hockey. Today you're here, tomorrow there, the day after tomorrow on another team. I hope it won't happen."

Dan Holmi of Locked on Capitals believes Kuznetsov had issues with previous head coach Peter Laviolette, prompting a trade request.

The club, however should wait to see how Kuznetsov plays under new head coach Spencer Carberry, especially in light of Ovechkin's comments.

"Ovechkin's weight goes a long way," Holmi adds. "He's the captain, so when he says certain things, you have to put stock in it."

Kuznetsov had a down season in 2022-23, going from 24 goals and 78 points the season prior to 12 goals and 55 points in two more games played.

The Capitals also missed the playoffs, so perhaps a sense of continuity amid other changes would be good for the club, especially when it is specifically endorsed by the likes of Ovechkin.

Kuznetsov, 31, has two years remaining on a contract that carries an average annual valuation of $7.8 million. That, along with apparent decline in his play, could make it hard to trade him to begin with.

Back in April, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman added his reporting on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, saying the Capitals and Kuznetsov “have been headed towards potentially a divorce” for the past couple of years.