A group of middle school girls at the Washington School for Girls will forever be apart of Black Panther.

Last Friday, WUSA9 reporter Chris Williamson decided to talk to the young ladies in Southeast, DC about the movie that not only smashed box office records, but also created an amazing experience for fans.

This was especially special for African Americans, given it was an mostly black cast.

What the girls didn't know, is that they would be getting Wakanda Forever & Okoye t-shirts in the process of discussing the movie.

After asking how the movie made them feel, Williamson revealed the t-shirts to the girls and their faces lit up with big smiles and excitement.

