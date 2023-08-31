Washington Capitals rookie camp set to return in September

The Capitals are skating to Maryland to host this year's rookie camp.

MARYLAND, USA — The Washington Capitals are skating to Maryland to host their 2023 Rookie Camp. The camp will run from Sept. 16 through Sept.19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis.

The first day of camp will begin at MedStar Capitals Iceplex at 11:30 a.m., practice starts at noon. The following three days will be held at McMullen Hockey Arena beginning at 9 a.m.

Ice sessions will be free and open to the public.

While the full players roster has not been published yet, the organization did confirm some of the rookies expected to participate including 2022 first-round picks Ivan Miroshnichenko, Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev and Andrew Cristall.

The Capitals organization will hold a media press day on Thursday, September 21. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media.

The full schedule is:

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

11:30 a.m. - Goalie Ice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

12-1:15 p.m. - Practice (MedStar Capitals Iceplex)

Sunday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. - Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. - Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Tuesday, Sept. 19- Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

9 a.m. - Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

9:30-10:45 a.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Thursday, Sept. 21

Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

If you’re a big hockey fan this is your chance to watch the rookies pull off a power play before hockey season officially begins. If you’re just in it for the vibes, you can go and just watch the Zamboni polish the rink. Live out your full Disney Ice Princess dreams!