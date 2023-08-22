Arlington neighbors to do something about the pickleball noise

The work is set to begin August 28 and last through September 1.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Neighbors annoyed with the noise coming from ever-growing, popular pickleball courts in Arlington now have a reason to celebrate.

On August 28, work to install acoustic fencing around the courts at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington will begin. The work is expected to be completed by September 1, with pickleball courts being off-limits for parts of each day until then.

The Arlington County Government announced that the acoustic fencing would be installed as a solution to neighbors complaining about how loud the sport is.

Acoustic fencing is described as a barrier that prevents noise from being transferred. Fences dampen noise by either reflecting or absorbing the sound waves.

Officials say the closer the fence is to the noise source, the more effective it is. Similarly, the taller is it, the better it will work.

In case you somehow haven’t heard, pickleball is really popping off in our area. The game is a hybrid of ping-pong, racquetball, and tennis. It looks pretty different from tennis though, and some people are upset about the noise —claiming the sounds are disruptive.

According to one resident, “It’s just too much.”