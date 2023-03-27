March Madness has a distinct DMV feel

The DC area is well represented in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments

WASHINGTON — We’re entering the final week of the college basketball season, and the D.C. area remains well represented in the NCAA Tournament.

On the women’s side, two local teams still have hopes of cutting down the nets in Dallas next Sunday.

The Maryland women face top-ranked South Carolina Monday night. The Terps have won 21 of their last 24 games. They’re led by Diamond Miller, and Walt Whitman High School alum Abby Meyers.

Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team is seeking its first Final Four berth. The Hokies are the top seed in the Seattle 3 region. They will face three-seed Ohio State for the final spot in the women’s Final Four.

The LSU Tigers have already punched their ticket to the Final Four. The Tigers are led by Baltimore native Angel Reese. Reese is in her first season at LSU after playing the previous two seasons at Maryland.

On the men’s side, DMV story lines dominate one half of the Final Four.

The second national semifinal features the University of Connecticut versus the University of Miami, led by former George Mason head coach Jim Larrañaga.

If a matchup between UConn and a Jim Larrañaga-coached team seems familiar, it should. Back in 2006, Larrañaga, in his ninth season at George Mason, led the Patriots to the Final Four. George Mason beat Connecticut in overtime in the East region final in D.C.

Seventeen years later, Larrañaga is back in the Final Four facing a familiar foe with even bigger stakes on the line, a spot in the National Championship game.

Even though Larrañaga left George Mason for Miami 12 years ago, he still recruits the D.C. area. Three players on the Hurricanes’ roster attended high schools in the DMV.

Loudoun Valley High School alum Jordan Miller is the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game. The 2018 Washington Post First Team All-Met led the Hurricanes with 27 points in the Midwest Region final against Texas. After graduating from Loudoun Valley, Miller played at George Mason before transferring to Miami in 2021.

St. John’s College High School alum Christian Watson and Bishop McNamara alum Favour Aire also play sparingly for the Hurricanes.

On the other side of the matchup, the Connecticut Huskies feature Gaithersburg, and DeMatha alum, Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins is second on the Huskies in scoring this season, averaging 16.3 points per game. The sophomore led UConn with 20 points in their blowout win over Gonzaga.

Regardless of who wins Saturday night, the Men’s National Championship game will feature a player from the D.C. area with star potential.