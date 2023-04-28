3 DMV natives picked during first round of NFL draft

In addition, a player hailing from Baltimore, MD was picked night one.

WASHINGTON — Three DMV natives have the chance to make their dreams of playing in the NFL a reality.

During the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, Jordan Addison from Tuscarora High School in Maryland, Anton Harrison from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., and Bryan Bresee of Damascus High School in Montgomery County were picked.

In addition, a player from Edgewood, Maryland (just outside of Baltimore) was also selected on opening night. Deonte Banks was the 24th overall pick.

About the local players:

Jordan Addison (23rd overall pick)

From Tuscarora High School in Frederick, Maryland.

Wide receiver, 5-foot-11, 173 pounds coming from USC.

Selected to play for the Minnesota, Vikings.

Creates separation with a combination of quickness and burst out of breaks, but he is undersized and that could limit him to the slot. Fact: Won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver with Pitt in 2021 before transferring to USC.

Won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver with Pitt in 2021 before transferring to USC. Notable: Fourth straight year a USC player has been selected in the first round, and second straight season a Trojans receiver was taken (Drake London by Atlanta at No. 8).

Bryan Bresee (29th overall pick)

Grew up in Urbana and Frederick, Maryland and went to Damascus High School.

Currently a defensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints.

He played college football at Clemson.

Selected by the Saints.

Bresee is 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds.

Stout and powerful with good burst. Injuries, illness and a family tragedy (his younger sister died of cancer during last season) made for a challenging college career. The best could be yet to come. Fact: A knee injury cut his sophomore season to four games and a kidney infection was part of what held him to 10 games last year.

A knee injury cut his sophomore season to four games and a kidney infection was part of what held him to 10 games last year. Notable: Clemson has had nine players taken in the first round since 2019, though none last year.

Anton Harrison (27th overall pick)

Went to Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C.

Left tackle, 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.

Selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars..

Quick feet and athletic with a build that could carry additional weight, but still needs to develop more power in his game. Fact: First-team all Big 12 last season, his second as a starter.

First-team all Big 12 last season, his second as a starter. Notable: First offensive lineman from Oklahoma drafted in the first round since Lane Johnson went No. 4 to Philadelphia in 2013.

Deonte Banks (24th overall pick)

From Edgewood, Maryland (outside of Baltimore).

Went to the University of Maryland.

Cornerback, 6 feet and 197 pounds.

Selected to play for the New York Giants.

Another physical corner who likes to mix it up and get involved against the run, but a little finesse might help him in coverage. Fact: Missed 11 games in 2021 with a shoulder injury.

Missed 11 games in 2021 with a shoulder injury. Notable: Last two cornerbacks taken in the first round by New York were Deandre Baker from Georgia at No. 30 in 2019 and Eli Apple from Ohio State at No. 10 in 2016.