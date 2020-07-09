Game Day Guru: Learn about the longest field goal in NFL history

Matt Prater was playing for the Broncos when he booted a 64 yarder at the end of the first half of a 2013 game against the Titans.

Did you know the longest field goal in NFL history is 64 yards?

According to NFL.com, Matt Prater was playing for the Broncos when he booted a 64 yarder at the end of the first half of a 2013 game against the Titans.

The Broncos won that game 51-28.

