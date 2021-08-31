WFT player Landon Collins takes DC youth football players on a shopping spree

Collins surprised the DC Department of Parks and Recreation's Woodbridge Warriors Youth Football Team.

WASHINGTON — Landon Collins, safety for the Washington Football Team, took some time away from the field to bring joy to some young football players in D.C. Monday.

Collins surprised players at the DC Department of Parks and Recreation's Woodbridge Warriors Youth Football Team at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Northeast D.C. Each member of the team got a $150 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card to use however they wanted. Collins served as their personal shopping consultant.

The kids grabbed new shoes and other football gear. The kids were surprised and excited to spend time with the star player.

"It just feels great for him to come down here and spend his time with us, just so we can have a surprise and get us ready," one player said.

Collins said the opportunity to spend time with the kids was a blessing.

"Being around these kids to give them a smile on their face and to put something on their shoulders, that they can use on and off the football field is amazing," Collins said.