From Walk-on to Scholarship player: Kevin Durant delivers Maryland football player surprise of a lifetime

Dematha alum, Greg Rose, surprised by fellow Prince George's County native, Durant, with scholarship

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Greg Rose walked on to the University of Maryland football team before the 2020 season began after transferring from Lackawanna College in Scranton, PA. He only played in two games of Maryland's COVID-19 shortened season, but it was enough to make an impact.

"When I first came on the team, I knew as a walk-on, people are going to doubt you, but all I knew to do was to keep my head down and keep working. I looked at it as I get to be here every day. I never saw it as having to be here, but that I get to be here and still continue to play. So, every day I just kept working. Adversity hit and I just kept overcoming those obstacles in my way," said Rose.

After practice Thursday, the senior defensive lineman, who hails from Dematha Catholic high school in Hyattsville got the surprise of a lifetime.

Prince George's County native and NBA superstar, Kevin Durant, appeared on the team's video screen.

Rose initially thought he was there to give an inspirational speech. Durant reminded the team that he grew up just outside of College Park and is pulling for them.

Then, Durant delivered a special message to Rose. With the team screaming his name and emotions running wild, Durant told Rose he was now on full scholarship at Maryland. The school also had his girlfriend and infant daughter there to surprise him too.

There were a lot of hugs and for Rose, a feeling of hard work paying off.

"It means everything. It means my family will be less stressed. It's a weight taken off my back. It was a reward for all the hard work and sacrifices I had to make. It's a dream come true. I went to high school down the street, and I always dreamed of playing here. I always wanted to produce for the team, and help out the University of Maryland as best as I can," said Rose.

Earning a full scholarship for his senior year is special in its own right. But for Rose, hearing the news from someone he's looked up to most of his life, was a moment he'll never forget. Durant is a 3-time Olympic gold medalist, 11-time NBA All-Star, and 2-time NBA champion.

"When I was at Dematha, I used to watch Durant run pick-up games in our gym, and I used to look at him and think, 'wow, he's in the NBA, he's a professional basketball player.' I want to be like him and have that status. So when K-D, said my name, I couldn't even believe that he knows my name, and knows who I am. I was so blown away. I was speechless," said Rose.

Rose then hugged Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, and his baby daughter, a moment he says he felt nothing but joy.

"When I saw my daughter there, I almost broke down in tears, because this is all for her," added Rose. "When she grows up, I just want her to be proud of me, and she can understand how many sacrifices I've made for her."

