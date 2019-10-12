WASHINGTON — Nationals fans, start dugout dancing -- Howie Kendrick is staying in Washington! The first baseman who helped the Nats bring home a World Series win just signed a one-year, $6.25M contract with the team for next season.

Kendrick's contract also includes a mutual option for the 2021 season, a positive sign for other free agents Nats fans want the team to keep like Rendon.

Nationals fans everywhere can remember the massive 336-foot home run in the 7th inning of Game 7 against the Houston Astros -- as well as that game-winning grand slam in Game 5 of the NLDS -- that Kendrick hit, helping the Nats bring home their first World Series victory. He was even named MVP for the National League series with that four-game sweep against the St.Louis Cardinals.

The 36-year-old has been around the league, too. He's played for the Phillies, Angels and Dodgers, but said that his time in Washington gave him the hope he needed to continue playing.

"Honestly, when I came here, I was thinking about retiring in my career," Kendrick said during his Nats World Series parade speech. "This group of guys... they taught me how to love the game again. This city taught me to love baseball again."

Welcome back, Howie. We will welcome you with loud cheers at Nats Park on April 5 at the home opener game against the Mets!

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick prepares for an at-bat during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

