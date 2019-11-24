PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s been ten days since 21-year-old Julia Crabbe died from an apparent drug overdose.

On Sunday, the Crabbe family took their push to find answers to FedEx Field, wearing shirts that said "#95nevercalled911" and "#JusticeforJulia."

"It's been rough. It's been really rough,” Shirley Kirkland said.

Kirkland said Crabbe was her niece.

"There were people there, someone could have called 911," Kirkland said."Number 35 chose not to call 911."

Number 35 is Redksins safety Montae Nicholson.

A source told WUSA9 that Nicholson was one of the men who took Crabbe to the hospital following the incident.

Nicholson waited an hour for Crabbe’s family to arrive and remained in the waiting room until later that morning, according to the source.

Crabbe was later pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.

Nicholson is cooperating with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with LCSO said they are still investigating what happened and are waiting on a toxicology report, which they said could take a few weeks.

Crabbe’s family said they think it’s "tone-deaf" of the Redskins to continue to let him play.

"That young man, in my opinion, should not be on the field,” Kirkland said. "This is an open investigation and they should do what normal employers do, they put you on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome. What's the difference here? It's like a slap in the face."

Nicholson spoke for the first time about the incident earlier this week and acknowledged that it’s been hard to separate the game from what’s been going on off the field.

"I would like to make it known that this week has been extremely hard on not only myself but Julia's friends and family as well," Nicholson told reporters. "I would appreciate If you all would respect my privacy with everything is going on."

The Redskins previously released a statement regarding the event:

"We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."

