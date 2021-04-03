Get to know one of the newest Nationals, first basemen Josh Bell

Bell opens up about what he's like off the baseball diamond, and shares his dreams outside of baseball

WASHINGTON — This offseason the Washington Nationals traded for Josh Bell, adding a big bat to the lineup. He is set to take most of the reps at first base this season.

Sure, you may already know that Bell is a good ball player -- he made it to the bigs after all, but there are a few things you may not know about the newest Nat, outside of the ballpark. For example, if Bell wasn’t playing baseball, he said he would be an astronaut.

“I think it would be really cool to get up in space and check out the view from up there,” Bell said.

If he could pick any skill to acquire in an instant, Bell said he would want to play a musical instrument.

“I would want to play piano or play the guitar," he said. "I tried to pick up the ukulele when I lived out in California a few off seasons ago, but it did not go well."

Bell is close with both of his parents and said the one food he can’t live without is his mom’s special seafood gumbo.

“She’s from Baton Rouge, so we have that Cajun in our blood," Bell said, laughing. "She makes a really good seafood gumbo. We get some filé gumbo powder we throw in there, if anyone knows what I’m talking about. We also have some crawfish and shrimp. I can’t wait to have it again."



When asked what compliment he most frequently receives, Bell joked that he wished it was a great beard.

"People tell me I have a nice smile, so I want to thank my mom and dad for braces," he said. "I hope my smile stays this way!”

Bell has been all smiles since joining the Nationals and said he was most excited to meet Juan Soto and Max Scherzer at Spring Training.