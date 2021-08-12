Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

The award recognizes NFL players' charitable works in their communities.

WASHINGTON — Many know Jonathan Allen as a star defensive player for the Washington Football Team, but now he is being celebrated for the work he does off the field.

Allen is Washington's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The nomination is a big deal. The award is one of the league's biggest honors, and recognizes players for outstanding community service.

"Obviously I'm honored and excited for the opportunity to raise even more money, but at the end of the day it's about is just trying to help out the community," Allen said.

Allen does a lot for our community. On Tuesday, he joined families at the Sasha Bruce House for dinner, holiday decorating and more. The organization works with children in need in our area.

Allen donated $100,000 to the Sasha Bruce House and Grace Covenant Church to help with all the great things they do for our community.

If Allen wins the Man of the Year Award, he'll get $250,000 to donate to the charity of his choice.

There are nominees from every NFL team. Last year's winner was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The award was first established in 1970 and named after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League's most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter's spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day."