Wizards trade John Wall to Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook

WASHINGTON — John Wall has been traded to the Houston Rockets for point guard Russell Westbrook and a first-round draft pick, according to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

While this trade was something rumored, it does comes as a surprise.

The trade comes after the Washington Wizards recently said its star shooting guard was not on the trading block for the team.

“There’s no plans to trade John,” were the first words spoken by Sheppard during a video conference Monday.

Wall was hurt during the entirety of the 2019-2020 season.

The 30-year-old shooting guard was taken with the first pick of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Wizards.

Russell Westbrook comes to the Wizards to be on his third team within a three-year span.

The 32-year-old is an explosive player, one of the best ball handlers, but critiques have always pointed to his ability to shoot three-point shots and unwillingness at times to share the ball as downsides to his incredible ability.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨



I can confirm that the #Wizards have agreed to trade John Wall for Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick!! @wusa9 @WUSA9sports



John Wall's era in DC is OVER! pic.twitter.com/6X08ZDKRzv — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 3, 2020

John Wall had a huge impact on the Washington community, and most of it was in Ward 7 and Ward 8, where some of the most low-income communities in the District are located.

Wall's work with rent subsidization and financial relief for those in need is something that was truly inspiring for people who watched him over the last decade.

The Washington Wizards will start the 2020-2021 season when it has a preseason game against the New York Nets on December 13.

Such a loss for us here in DC. Truly grateful for @JohnWall's impact on and off the court. What an amazing human. Thank you, John for demonstrating what love looks like for people living on the margins and in the masses. https://t.co/OGNmWjPbJm — leslifoster (@leslifoster) December 3, 2020