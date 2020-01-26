WASHINGTON — With the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, John Wall and other basketball players and D.C. athletes have expressed sadness with the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

John Wall posted a broken heart emoji after Kobe died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, where the 41-year-old's daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.

Others from the Wizards also sent sentiments, prayers and touching remarks after finding out about Bryant's death.

Bryant at one point thought about playing for the Washington Wizards, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The five-time NBA Finals champion had contemplated teaming up with Michael Jordan, who played for the Wizards in the early 2000s.

"God, we ALL need you!," Bradley Beal said on Twitter just around the time of Bryant's death.

"I'm heartbroken. Can't believe ... Blessed to have the chance to meet you (Kobe Bryant). RIP Legend," said the Capitals Alex Ovechkin in an Instagram post.

"He meant everything to me, I started basketball because of Kobe Bryant," said Isaiah Thomas in an interview after the Wizards game in Atlanta.

"Not only did I have the pleasure of knowing Kobe but I was also able to meet his beautiful daughter. My heart is broken. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the families of the other passengers on board," said the Washington Mystics Elena Delle Donne in an Instagram post.

Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed, killing nine people in all.

According to ESPN, the two (Bryant and his daughter) were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, right, hugs Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) after an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Washington. The Lakers won 108-104. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

Bryant played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers. During that time, he was an 18-time NBA All-Star.

Bryant in recent years had become a businessman and even won an Academy Award for his film 'Dear Basketball.'

RELATED: John Wall, Washington reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter reportedly killed after Southern California helicopter crash leaves no survivors

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.