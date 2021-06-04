x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Sports

JMU softball wins another shocker, tops Oklahoma State

The Dukes becomes the first unseeded team to win their first two games of Women's College World Series
Credit: AP
Oklahoma State's Scotland David, right, is tagged out at home plate by James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander, left, in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — James Madison has done it again. A day after stunning top-seeded Oklahoma, the Dukes beat No. 5 Oklahoma State 2-1 on Friday night in the Women’s College World Series. The unseeded Dukes are one win from the best-of-three championship series.

 

Dukes one win away from finals

1 / 3
AP
Oklahoma State's Scotland David, right, is tagged out at home plate by James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander, left, in the seventh inning of a Women's College World Series softball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Odicci Alexander pitched complete game victories in both upsets. She threw 129 pitches against Oklahoma, then 95 more against Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State will play Arizona or Florida State in an elimination game on Saturday night.