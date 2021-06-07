x
JMU softball runs out of miracles

Oklahoma beat the Dukes 7-1 in the Women's College World Series semifinals, ending the JMU season.
Credit: AP
James Madison starting pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) stands in the pitching circle as Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates at second base behind her after hitting a double in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The JMU softball "feel good" story still feels good, but it got cut a a little short on Monday. The mighty Oklahoma Sooners eliminated the Dukes by the score of 7-1. The Sooners advance to the Women's College World Series finals. James Madison will have to settle for a great ride and a large bit of inspiration for the sports world. 

JMU comes up one upset short of the WCWS finals

AP
Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes (11) celebrates at third base after hitting a triple against James Madison in the fourth inning of an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison. 

Behind Alexander’s pitching, unseeded James Madison beat #1 seeded Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation in the fifth inning when she was replaced.