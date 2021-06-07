JMU softball runs out of miracles

OKLAHOMA CITY — The JMU softball "feel good" story still feels good, but it got cut a a little short on Monday. The mighty Oklahoma Sooners eliminated the Dukes by the score of 7-1. The Sooners advance to the Women's College World Series finals. James Madison will have to settle for a great ride and a large bit of inspiration for the sports world.
Behind Alexander’s pitching, unseeded James Madison beat #1 seeded Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation in the fifth inning when she was replaced.