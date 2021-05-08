Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops shares insight on Jamin Davis, Washington's first-round draft pick | Locked On WFT

Locked On WFT podcast is joined by Mark Stoops, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, to discuss WFT's first-round NFL Draft pick, Jamin Davis!

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison host your Locked On Washington Football Team podcast bringing you news, analysis and everything between as it pertains to the National Football League and the WFT.

Recently, Locked On WFT was joined by Mark Stoops, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, to discuss Washington's first-round NFL Draft pick, Jamin Davis!

Davis was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and grew up in Hinesville, Georgia. This is the second time in three years a Kentucky football player has been picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news for the Burgundy & Gold.

Davis played sparingly in his first three years at Kentucky but exploded during his junior year with 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 10 games last fall.