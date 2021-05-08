x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Sports

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops shares insight on Jamin Davis, Washington's first-round draft pick | Locked On WFT

Locked On WFT podcast is joined by Mark Stoops, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, to discuss WFT's first-round NFL Draft pick, Jamin Davis!

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison host your Locked On Washington Football Team podcast bringing you news, analysis and everything between as it pertains to the National Football League and the WFT.

Recently, Locked On WFT was joined by Mark Stoops, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, to discuss Washington's first-round NFL Draft pick, Jamin Davis!

Davis was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and grew up in Hinesville, Georgia. This is the second time in three years a Kentucky football player has been picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team podcast with Chris Russell and David Harrison for the latest news for the Burgundy & Gold.

Davis played sparingly in his first three years at Kentucky but exploded during his junior year with 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in 10 games last fall.

Plus, David shares his thoughts about a proposed trade between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers. Would he send the required bounty to Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers?

RELATED: One on one chat with Ron Rivera about the draft and the offseason ahead | Locked On WFT

RELATED: No quarterback, but Washington quietly fills holes at draft | Locked On WFT

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.