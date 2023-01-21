End of the road | Jags fall 27-20 at the Chiefs, finish the season with 10-9 record

The game was tight throughout but two late turnovers kept the Chiefs ahead and allowed Kansas City to hang on for the 27-20 victory over the Jags.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An amazing 2022-23 season for the Jags came to an end Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as they fell to the Chiefs 27-20.

The game was tight for all four quarters, but a late fumble and interception allowed the Chiefs to hang on for the win and move on to the AFC Championship game.

Snow flurries fell from the sky and Arrowhead Stadium was at a fever pitch when the Jags took the field before Saturday's AFC Divisional Round matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City won the opening coin toss but deferred, giving the Jags the ball to open the game.

Jacksonville opened with a three and out on their first possession and had to punt it to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes made some nice plays on the Chiefs first drive of the game, taking them down the field and finishing Kansas City's opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to put the Chiefs up 7-0 early.

Jags return man Jamal Agnew took the Chiefs ensuing kickoff back across midfield to set up the Jags with great field position at the Chiefs 39-yard line.

A couple plays later, Travis Etienne churned out a big run on third down to set the Jags up in the red zone. Then, after another Etienne run, Trevor hit Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7. The early answer from Jacksonville tamed the Chiefs crowd at the time being.

The score stayed tied at 7 until the end of the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Jags defense stepped up with a big stop after the Chiefs had drove into Jags' territory. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker then nailed a 50-yard field goal to put the Chiefs back in front 10-7.

The Jags drove it into Chiefs territory but were forced to punt after Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark sacked Trevor Lawrence on second down forcing the Jags out of field goal range.

Patrick Mahomes left the game early in the second quarter due to an ankle injury, and backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game for the Chiefs at QB.

On the Chiefs next drive, running back Isiah Pacheco took off for a 39-yard run to set Kansas City up with first and goal from the Jags' 4 yard line. Then, two plays later, Henne hit Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs up 17-7.

After getting the ball back, the Jags marched down the field and were able to cut into the Chiefs' lead with a 41-yard field goal by Riley Patterson to make it 17-10 Kansas City with 27 seconds left in the first half.

And that's how the first half ended, with the Chiefs leading the Jags 17-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the second half and Patrick Mahomes returned at quarterback. However, the Jags defense stepped up again and forced a Chiefs punt.

Travis Etienne had a big run during the Jags' ensuing offensive drive but the Big Cats would also have to punt it back to the Chiefs.

After picking up a first down, the Chiefs challenged the spot on a second down run and lost the challenge bringing up 3rd and 1. The Jags defense stepped up and stopped Kansas City on 3rd and 1 to get the ball back.

The Jags offense couldn't get much going though and had to punt it back to the Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were give a short field to work with but an offensive pass interference penalty on third down forced them to settle for a field goal. Butker nailed a 50-yard field goal to put Kansas City up 20-10 towards the end of the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence was sacked for an 8-yard loss in the final seconds of the third quarter, and the Chiefs took a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

When they needed a big drive the Jags delivered to start the fourth quarter. Trevor and Co. took it 75 yards down the field in seven plays capped off by Travis Etienne's four-yard touchdown run to make it 20-17 Chiefs with 11:49 left in the game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs put together a nice drive of their own and Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for the six-yard touchdown pass to put Kansas City up 27-17 with 7:08 left in the game.

Just as it looked like the Jags might get back into the end zone, Jamal Agnew coughed it up after catching it inside the Chiefs' five-yard line and Kansas City took over up 27-17 with 5:29 left in the game.

The Jags defense came up huge, forcing a Chiefs three and out and the Jags got the ball back down 27-17 with 4:18 left in the game.

Two plays later, Jaylen Watson picked off Trevor to give the Chiefs the ball back at their own 16 up 27-17 with 3:48 left in the game.

Riley Patterson nailed his second field goal of the game, this time from 48 yards out, to cut the Chiefs lead to 27-20 with 25 seconds left.