Jackson State 'moving forward' after Coach Prime era, president says

President Elayne Hayes Anthony says the school is thankful for Coach Prime's impact, but the HBCU is moving forward.

JACKSON, Miss — Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is still the talk of the college football world. That's despite his new team, the Colorado Buffalos, getting blasted by Oregon on Saturday in a 42-6 loss. The team is still vastly improved under his leadership.

Sanders' first coaching job was at Jackson State University. We spoke with the president of Jackson State, Elayne Hayes Anthony, who say she is grateful for the attention Prime brought, but their success story continues as they bounce back from the pandemic.

Anthony says the HBCU is doing fine following Sanders' departure for a Power 5 school after three years at the helm of the football team. His exit is still a polarizing issue, but Anthony says there are no hard feelings.

"We do appreciate the time we had with Coach Prime," Anthony said. "We do appreciate the extra branding we got from the national media when he was here, but we are doing well here at Jackson State."

Anthony said the community continues to support Jackson State, and the university is moving forward post-Prime.