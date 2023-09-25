Jackson State 'moving forward' after Coach Prime era, president says

JACKSON, Miss — Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is still the talk of the college football world. That's despite his new team, the Colorado Buffalos, getting blasted by Oregon on Saturday in a 42-6 loss. The team is still vastly improved under his leadership.
Sanders' first coaching job was at Jackson State University. We spoke with the president of Jackson State, Elayne Hayes Anthony, who say she is grateful for the attention Prime brought, but their success story continues as they bounce back from the pandemic.
Anthony says the HBCU is doing fine following Sanders' departure for a Power 5 school after three years at the helm of the football team. His exit is still a polarizing issue, but Anthony says there are no hard feelings.
"We do appreciate the time we had with Coach Prime," Anthony said. "We do appreciate the extra branding we got from the national media when he was here, but we are doing well here at Jackson State."
Anthony said the community continues to support Jackson State, and the university is moving forward post-Prime.
"We're happy for him at Colorado. We are happy for Jackson State. Our athletic program is on the move. I can't speak enough about our athletic director and our head coach, our first-time head coach T.C. Taylor. We are just promoting him and supporting him. We are happy here at Thee I Love, and we are moving forward."
RELATED: Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon slam brakes on Coach Prime's 'Cinderella story' with a 42-6 rout of Colorado
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.