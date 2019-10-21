WASHINGTON — Before the Washington Nationals existed, they were the Montreal Expos. 64-year-old Canadian John Colwell has been cheering them on since day one.

“They were Canada’s team, that’s what they were," Colwell said. "And it was incredible.”

Colwell first fell in love with baseball when his dad took him to the World Series at Yankees Stadium in 1963. He was only eight years old. When the MLB formed the Montreal Expos in 1969, the first franchise located outside of the United States, he jumped on board.

Colwell said he even tried out for the team at age 14.

John Colwell sports a Montreal Expos uniform.

Abby Northrup

He didn't make the cut, but he became a lifelong fan.

“We play some good hard ball down here," Colwell said.

When the Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals in 2005, Colwell stayed loyal, even though many of his neighbors started to root for the Toronto Bluejays.

“I like the team. I like the players, I thought you know, I just move with them," Colwell said about the Nationals. He even raised his daughter, Abby Northrup, to love the Nationals, too.

John Colwell poses with his daughter, Abby Northrup.

Abby Northrup

RELATED: DC: The only city where a baseball team with the same name has left twice

Northrup said her dad was confident the Nationals would make it far from the start of the season.

"It really looked like we were actually going to make it, you know," he said.

As the team kept winning, Northrup told her dad, "If they win, we should go. And he said, yeah, I’ve been waiting 50 years."

So, once they knew the Nationals had sealed the deal, she scrambled to book flights and score tickets -- which she eventually did.

They fly in Friday and have tickets to see all three games. It'll be the first time either of them has ever been to Washington D.C.

“I tear up a little bit," Colwell said, grabbing a tissue. "It means a lot."

Now, he'll be able to live out a lifelong dream in the ballpark that made it all come true.

"For him, it’s once in a lifetime," Abby said. "He doesn’t do crazy things. He doesn’t do expensive things. You only live once."

RELATED: The 1933 World Series was the last time DC saw championship baseball

RELATED: Was the $1B Nats Park gamble worth it?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.