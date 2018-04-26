Okay ladies, now let's get in All-Star formation.

For the first time in the Capital Classic's 45-year history, the girls will be strutting their stuff alongside the boys.

The showcase, which has seen the likes of Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James play in it, will be played this Saturday at St. John's College High School at 7 p.m. Boys play on Friday at Catholic.

The girls' event features some of the best seniors in the D.C. area matching up against the top underclassmen in the country. Bob Geoghan, the founder of the Capital Classic and McDonald's All-American game, was the one who made the decision to put it together.

Headlining the inaugural girls game on the national stage are Paige Bueckers, Samantha Brunelle and Azzi Fudd.

Bueckers is the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year. Brunelle, who has committed to Notre Dame, is the number one rated recruit in the 2019 Class. Fudd earned WCAC Player of the Year honors as well as D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

In addition to Fudd, fellow teammates Malu Tshitenge Mutumbo, Sydney Wood, St. Frances star sophomore forward Angel Reese and Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year Nia Clouden are some of the stars in the game.

St. John's coach Jonathan Scribner was one of the coaches who worked with Geoghan on this event, and he said he's really excited for this opportunity to highlight women's basketball.

"I think this is the start of something big, man," he said in an interview over the phone. "Hopefully we can pack the house and it will be a great weekend for these girls."

The girls did have an All-Star game before in the area, but it was only with local players. This time, it's with players from across the country. The girls are elated to put on a show.

"I really feel like it is time," said Rock Creek Christian Academy senior Noo Washington, who has committed to Syracuse. "Girls like Candace Parker and Maya Moore paved the way. They opened up the path to get us recognition. I'm really excited to play in the first game. Even if it's just one child saying five years from now, 'Hey Noo Washington, you played in the first Classic game,' that would be an honor."

Fudd, who is regarded as one of the top players in the country, feels like the event is long overdue.

"I actually think it's crazy that the girls never had a game," she commented. "Especially in this day and age where they are not trying to have such a big gap between men and women and not just in sports. I'm really happy that they finally realized they should have a girls game."

Bueckers shared a sentiment that highlighted what the inaugural event would do for a game that rarely gets the same respect as the men's basketball game.

"I think it's really good thing to get girls basketball on the map and for the little girls that are watching this one game. I think it wil be a fun game to watch."

Wood, a Northwestern commit, won't play due to a knee injury, but she still recognized how big of a deal it is to be selected.

"I think it's crazy kinda," she said. "It's stuff you think about. You try to get there when you are younger, but you never think you actually are going to get there. So it's an honor to get invited. And I feel it's a great time for girls basketball in the DMV because there is so much talent. With the Notre Dame [winning twice on game-winning shots by Arike Ogunbowale in the Final Four] game, it was really recognized by all of sports."

All of the players are excited to battle against pretty much all D1 caliber players. They believe they'll put on a good show and impact future generations.

"I feel like it brings me more motivation," Fudd added. "Like having little kids watching and looking up to me, I like that kind of stuff."

Tickets for the game will be sold at the St. John's College High School gate only on Saturday. Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

© 2018 WUSA