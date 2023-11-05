Howard's men's golf team just dominated at the PGA Collegiate Championship ... again

The Bison dominated at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship by a staggering 57 strokes.

WASHINGTON — The Howard University men's golf team are back-to-back champions. The Bison men won the PGA Works Collegiate championship again on Wednesday. This time, by an astounding 57 strokes.

Everett Whiten Jr. knocked in the final putt to kick off the celebration on the green. He was mobbed by his excited teammates following the final stroke.

It was an amazing moment for the Bison Golf program. Just four years ago, NBA star Steph Curry announced his six-year commitment to support Howard Golf, and help start the school's first Division 1 program.

After Howard received another trophy, it's incredible to look at just how amazing this program has been since then. Head Coach Samuel G. Puryear recognizes it.

And @HUBison_Golf wins the D1 HBCU national title once again. pic.twitter.com/cwvASZblRy — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) May 10, 2023

"They have no idea how poorly underfunded we were 30-some years ago. But to see a group of brown kids do what they've done, and the belief system that they've established, it's fantastic right now," he said.

It's been quite a year for Howard athletics. The swim team won its first conference title in 34 years, the men's basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years, and now the golf team has won back-to-back titles.

Let's not forget the ladies. Howard's women's basketball team won the MEAC title last season for the first time in 21 years.