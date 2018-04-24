Welcome to Howard’s new football locker room.

Bison quarterback Caylin Newton and defensive back Bryan Cook, start off 9-Cribs by showing off their OLD locker room. That did not last long.

Howard quarterback Caylin Newton has a rock that he keeps in his locker that has “happiness” carved in it.

Newton says if he has a bad day or a bad game it reminds him to just stay happy.

Caylin, who is also the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, definitely has the same swag level as his brother.

The pair of sunglass he keeps in his locker are on swag level 100.

The quarterback says, “As a QB you can’ be dry. You got to bring out the swag. If they [team] sees me boring and without no juice everyone else is going to be boring.”

The one thing defensive back Bryan Cook likes the most about the new locker room, “the [mascot’s] eyes.

You can’t enter a row of lockers without noticing the Bison mascot with eyes that light up.

Cook says, “It looks like he’s not scared of nobody.”

In Cook’s personal locker, there’s a sign that reads “Respect all Fear None”, which is a principle he lives by.

He also keeps a letter from his mom and little sister.

His little sister means a lot to him because she was his best friend growing up.

Caylin already has the 2018 fall football schedule in his locker.

While pointing out Ohio University, the first game on their schedule, Caylin says “I’ve only been to Ohio a couple times. I’m not really familiar with Ohio but they are going to be very familiar with Howard after this.”

Caylin continues to show off the new locker room and couldn’t help but show off a picture of himself and his offensive line.

Lastly, Caylin shows 9-Cribs one more picture that features possibly Howards secret weapon, receiver coach David Clowney’s son.

Caylin says he has the best hands on the team.

"Don’t let size fool you. Mission Possible!”

