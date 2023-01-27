Howard University basketball hosting first-ever Pride Night

The Bison will host conference foe South Carolina State University for the Pride Night game on Monday.

WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday.

For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.

At the halftime intermission, the university will be recognizing President Frederick and his wife for their support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ communities on campus, with MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills making a speaking appearance alongside Howard representatives.

Commissioner Stills has led conference initiatives aimed at creating a more inclusive environment that welcomes dialogue around stigmas such as mental health for its students-athletes. These initiatives include providing free mental health resources to MEAC student-athletes and creating the MEAC Student-Athlete Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Committee, among others.