Howard loses to South Carolina after winning its first-ever NCAA tournament game

Howard University started out strong with its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory on Wednesday but fell to the tournament's top-seeded team on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Howard University started out strong with its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory on Wednesday, but the magic ended when it fell to the tournament's top-seed team Friday.

The Howard Bison loss to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks 79 to 21 after making school history with a win over Incarnate World University as part of the tournament's "First Four" games.

South Carolina scored 20 points before the Bison even got on the scoreboard. 13 of Howard's 21 points came in the fourth quarter.

Howard (21-9) won the MEAC Conference Tournament last week to advance to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

"I hope every woman looks at us and says 'that's where we want to be. To represent HBCUs.'," said Grace. "We know that there's a talented pool of athletes and coaches and we hope that we get recognized on the same playing field as everyone else"