Here's what life was like the last time Howard was in the NCAA tournament

The world looked quite a bit different in 1992.

WASHINGTON — After winning the 2023 MEAC Tournament championship, the Howard University Bison will play in an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 1992. Ironically, that 1992 game was against the same foe - the Kansas Jayhawks.

But what was life like the last time Howard went dancing? Let's take a look:

Coming off of a championship season, Hall-of-Fame coach Joe Gibbs was at the helm for Washington's NFL franchise as the team was about a month away from picking Michigan All-American Desmond Howard with the 4th pick in the NFL draft. While he wasn't able to lead Washington back to a Super Bowl during his three years on the team, he delivered one of the best Super Bowl highlights ever for the Green Bay Packers.

In 2023, the Washington Wizards are coached by Wes Unseld, Jr. In 1992, it was his father, the great Wes Unseld, Sr. leading the team that was then known as the Bullets.

Sunday night, Brendan Frasier won the Oscar for Best Actor. In 1992, that honor went to Sir Anthony Hopkins for his iconic performance in "Silence of the Lambs".

In 1992, the mayor's office in Washington, D.C. was home to a trailblazer. Sharon Pratt, who held that title from 1991-1995, was the District's first female mayor, and first D.C. native in that office in over 100 years. Pratt is also a Howard University alumni.

It likely won't surprise you to know that gasoline was quite a bit cheaper back in 1992. But how much cheaper was it? According to the Department of Energy, a gallon of gas would have cost you $1.13 the last time Howard was in the NCAA tournament.

Speaking of driving, in 1992, Motortrend called the V-16 powered Cadillac Seville its Car of the Year.