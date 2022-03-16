Howard University makes history with first NCAA tourney win for women's program

The Bison beat Incarnate World University 55-51 after trailing to the Cardinals at halftime.

Howard University made sports history Wednesday night when the women's basketball program won its first-ever NCAA Tournament game.

The 55-51 win over the Incarnate World University Cardinals was the first time the Howard University women's program made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 21-years.

Howard and Incarnate World sprinted out the gate offensively before both teams' defenses settled in to slow down the pace of play by the start of the second quarter.

But losing by two points at halftime to the Cardinals sparked offensive production from the Bison.

Howard outscored Incarnate World by five points in the second half to secure the victory.

Howard (21-9) won the MEAC Conference Tournament last week to advance to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Howard University will now play the best team in the tournament when it faces off against the University of South Carolina this coming Friday at 2 p.m.