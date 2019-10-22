WASHINGTON — We're screaming #AllNats at the top of our lungs because Game 1 is on Tuesday and the World Series finally kicks off!

To all the non-ticket holders, bar hoppers, die-hard Nats fans, and bandwagoners, you can watch the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series at 8:08 p.m. on FOX.

RELATED: Here's the updated World Series schedule

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8:08 p.m. on FOX.

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m. on FOX.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m. on FOX.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: New York Yankees/Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m. on FOX.

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8:07 p.m. on FOX.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees/Houston Astros - 8:08 p.m. on FOX.

*if needed

You can also catch the LIVE broadcast on YouTubeTV and ESPN radio.

So turn on your T.V., hit a bar or two, plan a watch party and grab your Nats gear so we can cheer on the home team.

RELATED: Get ready for the World Series with these deals, discounts and happy hours

RELATED: 'The bigger the moment, the better he was' | High School coach reflects on Nationals star, Anthony Rendon, ahead of World Series

RELATED: World Series Weather in DC, Houston

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.