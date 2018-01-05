The Capitals are in Steeltown tonight to take on the Penguins in a pivotal Game 3 match-up.

Here are three keys to success for the Caps to take a home-win from the Pens.

1. Getting that first goal.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored just 17 seconds into Game 1 and Alex Ovechkin scored 1:26 into Game 2. In both games the Caps also tacked on the game’s second goal, forcing the Pens largely to play from behind.

17 SECONDS IN AND @KUZYA92 HAS THE FIRST GOAL OF THE SECOND ROUND! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/UQTzuyry7J — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 26, 2018

If the Caps can keep this up. It'll be smooth sailing for the rest of the series.

2. Jakub Vrana could be the X-factor.

Vrana showcased his work Sunday at Capital One Arena, scoring his first career playoff goal in Washington’s 4-1, series-evening victory over the Penguins.

Jakub Vrana cuts through the Penguins PK to beat Murray's glove for the PP goal.



Stream #CapsPens live: https://t.co/nGXmEncjcw pic.twitter.com/LcqbYfpKQS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 29, 2018

Vrana’s power-play score, which served basically as the game-winner, underscored his potential importance in the second-round series.

When Vrana does get ice-time, the 22-year-old rookie has showcased himself to be the kind of skilled, speedy and sneaky threat that has so often not been present for the Caps in past post-season play.

So why is Vrana the potential 'X-factor'?

As we've all seen in the past, the Penguins have tortured and annihilated the Capitals in many playoff meetings...

The rise of fast, young players has been a prominent factor.

For instance, Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, and Jake Guentzel have all taken turns contributing an element Washington sorely lacked: an injection of skill and energy, a homegrown goal-scoring threat.

Now, maybe Vrana can be just that very thing to torture the Penguins back.

3. Battle in the net.

Braden Holtby needs to remain cool in the intense heat of this series.

Holtby is 5-1 in the games he has started in this year's playoffs and he was stellar in Game 2, stopping 32 of 33 Penguins shots.

Trotz credited Holtby with playing a huge role in the win. "It's confidence. It starts there," Trotz said.

"Any time you have a goaltender who's playing well in this sport, it gives your team confidence. It gives them trust, it gives them confidence [and] a more aggressive posture when you're playing the game."

The Caps will without a doubt need Holtby at his best if they're finally going to surpass their postseason pests, the Pens.

According to John Carlson, Holtby likes to play the guitar after every Caps game.

Specifically Jack Johnson.

"Goalies are different than [skaters]," Carlson said with a chuckle. "He's focused. He's going to do his thing that he does every other day. He's going to play guitar after practice, winding himself down...Jack Johnson. That's one of his go-tos. That's a pretty good assessment of him as an individual."

Keep on doing you Holtby, it seems to be working well.

We'll just be here sitting, waiting, and wishing for an advancement out of the second round!

Shout-out to our road warriors! Let's get that series lead tonight! #ALLCAPS

It's a #StanleyCup Playoff Gameday! Washington in Pittsburgh for Game 3 against the Penguins. Puck drop at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN. #ALLCAPS



Game Preview: https://t.co/mTmFfdV4h1 pic.twitter.com/s9oTPalpxG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 1, 2018

