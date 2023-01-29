'Home away from home' | Expat fans find community in DC NFL fan clubs

Downtown DC bars offer a gameday oasis for NFL fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — NFL dreams were in jeopardy Sunday, as four teams locked horns with trips to the Super Bowl on the line.

It's one of the biggest moments of the season for the athletes.

For diehard fans, it is too.

Cincinnati Bengals fans packed The Bottom Line bar in downtown D.C. by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, hours before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. kickoff.



Lee Langston, one of the leaders of the WhoDey DC Bengals fan club, helped coordinate the party.

"Today is the AFC championship where America's true team, the Cincinnati Bengals, are going to be playing the Chiefs," said Langston.

It was a countdown to kickoff that was equal parts commiseration and anticipation.

"There's some groups of people that you can share your anxiety with," said Michael Moss, another group leader. "On paper, it's pretty even."

For many, he said, the weekly gatherings during the NFL season provided a steady community for Ohio transplants living far away from the Buckeye State.

"A home away from home," said Moss.

Bengals fans from @WhoDeyDC1 already getting loud at @BottomLineDC ahead of today’s #AFCChampionship



BIG rematch of last years #BengalsvsChiefs AFC title game with a trip to the #SuperBowl on the line



Game airing tonight on @wusa9 — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) January 29, 2023

In the cramped bar, confidence flowed freely ahead of the kickoff between their beloved Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They gotta play us, it's not us playing them," said Langston. "They gotta play us."

Langston wouldn't have had to go far to tell them in person.

Chiefs fans gathered Sunday afternoon for their watch party a block up the street at Blackfinn Ameripub.

It was a battle of bars and fans that started long before the game.

"We already have 20 or 30 people and the game doesn't start for about three-and-a-half hours," said Kyle Peterson, leader of the DC Chiefs Kingdom fan group.



These early crowds were a steady bundle of noise and nerves that belied a quieter truth.



Soon, the AFC Championship would be over and only one group would be going home happy.

But, hours before kickoff, hope for both was limitless.

"I think the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl this year and I think we're gonna win it," said Peterson

"The best part of the game is absolutely when we have that 'W,'" said an equally confident Langston from the Bengals crew.

There was one thing they could all agree on (even if they might not admit it out loud).