Washington Capitals to hold fundraising event

Eventgoers can look forward to seeing an array of Washington Capitals alumni.

WASHINGTON — Some familiar faces will be appearing this weekend in D.C. for the Washington Capitals Alumni Association's Stars & Spirits Alumni event.

The event will kick the weekend off with Friday's Stars & Spirits rooftop event at Signal House D.C. in the Union Market District from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $169 and are available at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 21 and older, according to a press release.

Eventgoers can look forward to seeing Capitals alumni Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, Sergei Gonchar, Alan Hangsleben, Brent Johnson, Dmitri Khristich, Olie Kolzig, Nick Kypreos, Yvon Labre, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin, Dennis Maruk, Alan May, Kelly Miller, Paul Mulvey, Andrei Nikolishin, Steve Oleksy, Errol Rausse, Bill Riley, Ken Sabourin and Richard Zednik.

The event will have a live and silent auction and will feature "exclusive experiences with Capitals alumni and current players," according to a press release. Officials said that proceeds from the auction will be used by the Capitals Alumni Community Fund to expand hockey in the D.C. area and provide support to local charities.

On Friday, Capitals Alumni will also attend the Capitals practice and will have the opportunity to meet the players on the 2022-2023 roster, according to the release. Following the practice, there will be a time when alumni, current players and local adult hockey players will skate alongside each other for a skilled adult hockey clinic. If you are interested registration for this event is available at WAShCaps.com/AlumniWeekend.

The fun continues on Saturday, Oct. 8 when alumni will join kids that are part of the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play program. The program is offered for kids ages 5 to 9 and is a first-time program offered to that age group according to officials.

To close out the weekend, fans can visit Caesar's SportsBook from 4:30 p.m.to 5:30 p.m. to meet alumni during a pregame happy hour before the Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game.

