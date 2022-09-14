Two 15-year-old students charged with possession of gun at Freedom High School

A police K-9 unit canvassed the area but did not find the gun. The search for the gun continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with possession of a firearm on school property after Freedom High School was on lockdown for several hours Monday morning, officials said.

Police say school personnel notified the school resource officer that a student with a gun was inside the school building around 10:10 a.m.

The accused student brought the gun to the school, presented it to other students while in a bathroom, and gave the gun to another student before they left the bathroom, according to Prince William County police (PWCP).

One of the students posted a photo of the gun inside of the school on social media, which was seen by other students.

Initially, officers located and detained the student without incident, but realized he did not have the firearm. Shortly after, officers located the other student who left the bathroom and went off school grounds with the firearm, but police said, he did not have the firearm either.

According to police, the school resource officer determined the weapon was never brandished at any students or part of any active threat of violence towards the school, staff, or students.

No shots were fired, nor injuries were reported, PWCP said.

A police K-9 unit canvassed the area but did not find the gun. The search for the firearms continues.

Ultimately, two students - both 15-year-olds - who were in possession of the firearm at some point were arrested. They were both charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The students are being held at the juvenile detention center.