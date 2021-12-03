12 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in Loudoun County

The students were last in school on March 6, according to Loudoun County Public Schools.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A dozen student-athletes at Independence High School in Loudoun County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county's health department.

The students were last seen on school grounds on March 2, March 4 and March 6 and are currently all self-isolating, according to Loudoun County schools.

The county said the local health department is aware of the students testing positive and that they are “working closely with LCPS to take all of the appropriate public health actions,” the County Public Affairs and Communications Officer said via email.

The county declined to share any more information for privacy reasons — such as what sports the students participate in and if any had recently traveled.

The district has faced multiple outbreaks since the onset of the pandemic.

In June 2020, At least 20 students from Freedom High School contracted the virus while visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to parents.

Loudoun County health officials said 150 people between the ages of 16 and 18 had tested positive for the virus that month after many traveled to the popular “Beach Week” destination.

That October, a Loudoun County high school student-athlete from Broad Run High School also tested positive for COVID-19.

Modified sports practices are still occurring according to a plan laid out by the Virginia High School League, which has adopted US Centers for Disease Control guidance for youth sports.