Hampton University featured on ESPN's 'The Undefeated' HBCU Day virtual celebration

"The Undefeated" website celebrated the Class of 2020 graduates at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is taking part in ESPN's celebration of HBCUs graduating Class of 2020.

"The Undefeated" website will feature "HBCU Day" at 1 p.m. on Saturday and celebrates the Class of 2020 graduates at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Hampton University is one of the schools that will be featured prominently in the special event.

Hampton alumna Kay C. James' will say a congratulatory message, fellow HU alumna and CIAA Commissioner Jacqui Williams will serve as a panelist for the HBCU Day: Together We Go Further discussion, according to an HU news release.

Jonathan Mack, a 2020 HU graduate and the 74th HU Student Government Association President, is one of 20 valedictorians or ambassadors that will share inspirational and encouraging messages to their fellow graduates.

Whitney Bronson and Randall Williams, Hampton 2020 graduates and members of the Rhoden Fellowship Class of 2020, will pen graduation-themed essays.