WASHINGTON — Wilson High School led by one at halftime, but Gonzaga Catholic HighSchool controlled most of the play in the second half, leading them to a six-point win over Tigers, 55-49.

The University of Michigan bound, Terrance Williams, led the way with 19 points as the Purple Eagles, who now have 25 wins on the season.

Williams was named games MVP for helping Gonzaga clinch its second DCSAA Class AA Boys' Basketball Championship title in four years.

The win by Gonzaga comes less than a week after DeMatha Catholic won the WCAC boys' basketball title over Paul VI Catholic.

The DCSAA Class AA Girls' Basketball Championship was won by Saint John's Catholic High School, who beat Sidwell Friends 54-44.

