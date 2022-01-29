Luke List wins the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines

List will receive $1.512 million for winning the PGA tournament playoff after final ends in a tie after 72 holes.

SAN DIEGO — The 4th and final day of the Farmers Insurance Open has wrapped at Torrey Pines municipal golf course situated along the cliffs above the Pacific Ocean in San Diego with a winner after a playoff hole.

Luke List won the 2022 tournament after winning the first playoff hole after being tied with Will Zalitoris after 72 holes at 15-under. List birdied the playoff hole to win his first PGA tournament.

Friday began with 3 golfers tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under through the first two rounds. Saturday started with 2 new names tied for the lead at 14-under going into the final round. 25-year-old Will Zalatoris and Jason Day entered the final day with a slim lead on the rest of the field.

The final round was played Saturday on the South Course as well as on Friday after the first two rounds were split between the North and South courses at Torrey Pines.

The tournament was shifted to a Wednesday through Saturday format to avoid a conflict with Sunday's telecasts of the NFL conference championship games. The scheduled Saturday finish is the first on the PGA Tour since the 1996 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Tee times were pushed back so CBS' telecasts of the final two rounds Friday and Saturday end just before the start of prime time in the Eastern and Central time zones where the bulk of the nation's population lives.