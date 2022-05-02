TPC Potomac hosting 2022 Wells Fargo Championship - Here's how to see the top PGA golfers up close

The tournament is also looking for volunteers to help out in many areas on the course this year. You can score tickets and perks by volunteering. Here's how.

POTOMAC, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from last year's Wells Fargo Championship.

The PGA Tour 2022 Wells Fargo Championship swings into TPC Potomac from May 4-8 and WUA9 is proud to be this year's media partner. While WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes is out testing the course alongside Sharla McBride and Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt during Media Day, we're getting the scoop on what to expect if you make your way out to the greens in May.

While the Wells Fargo Championship usually is played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, this year the event moves to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm because of the Presidents Cup held at Quail Hollow in 2021.

TPC Potomac is known for its natural rolling terrain and Scottish-style bunkering. The par 70 golf course measures 7,139 yards and has played host to several PGA Tour events such as the Quicken Loans National and the Neediest Kids Championship.

This is where @EricFlackTV spent most of the afternoon 🤣 and it was all caught on camera! Check out our story tonight at 6p on @wusa9 live from @TPCPotomac #WellsFargoChampionship #MediaDay pic.twitter.com/unFJ9z7qIH — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) March 21, 2022

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS

Tickets for this year's championship start in price from $20 daily grounds tickets on Wednesday and $50 daily grounds ticket Thursday-Sunday, moving up to all-inclusive grounds tickets that range from $64 on Wednesday to $94 Thursday-Sunday. Tickets peak at $1,500 for weekly executive club access.

All tickets are mobile tickets. Grounds all-inclusive tickets include food and non-alcoholic drinks. Children 15 and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship website.

VOLUNTEER AT TPC POTOMAC

For a different way to see the tournament, you can register to be a volunteer tournament ambassador. Positions include spotters, gallery management, cart management, caddy support, walking scorer, standard bearer, ticketing and several more.

In order to volunteer, you must:

Be 16 years of age before May 2, 2022

Purchase a volunteer uniform package at $75 ($320 in total value)

Work at least two full-day or four half-day shifts

The benefits of being a volunteer include:

Volunteer uniform with WFC-logoed Dri-Fit golf polo and logoed hat or visor

Two grounds tickets for one day of your choice (Wednesday through Sunday)

Complimentary food and beverage during shifts

WFC-logoed drawstring backpack

Volunteer badge provides complimentary parking and grounds access to the tournament

WFC commemorative pin

Opportunity to purchase additional WFC gear at a special volunteer rate

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP FAST FACTS

2021 winner: Rory McIlroy finished at 10-under 274 for his 19th career victory

2003: The first year that the Wells Fargo Championship was played - David Toms won the tourney