Before the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the entire world, today would have normally been the first day of Masters week with golfers teeing it up in practice with thousands of spectators watching and taking pictures.

But in March, the Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 Masters would be postponed. Now, we have a target date for what will now be the final major of 2020.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley released a statement saying November 9-15 are the "intended dates" for the 2020 Masters.

This comes on the day when the altered golf calendar for 2020 came in focus.

The PGA of America announced its major championship will be moved to early August with competition set for August 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The August date for this tournament is a return to its traditional date on the PGA calendar until 2019 when it was moved to May. The 2021 PGA Championship is set for May 17-23 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island

The R&A announced that the British Open, which was set for July, will not be played this year because of the spread of the coronavirus. It will be played next year and stay at Royal St. George's.