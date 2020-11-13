Georgetown announced its first nine games Friday. That schedule also includes games at St. John's and former Big East rival Syracuse.

WASHINGTON — Georgetown will start the season playing home games on its campus in Washington without fans in attendance.

The team's first six games will be played at McDonough Arena without fans or members of the media allowed.

That includes Dec. 6 against 15th-ranked West Virginia, Dec. 11 against third-ranked Villanova and Dec. 13 against UConn, which is returning to the Big East.

The school says it has not yet been determined if fans will be allowed from January on.