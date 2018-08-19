WASHINGTON -- Since leading her high school to three Independent School League Championships in basketball, 2006 Bullis grad Erin Wright took off running with her life.

Wright played basketball at Morgan State, coached at High Point University, got married to her high school sweetheart and former St. John's College High School star Chris Wright, and now can add published author to her title.

Wright just released her first novel to the world titled, "The Game Changer", which is loosely based on her relationship with Chris and him playing professional basketball overseas in Italy.

WUSA9 Sports reporter Chris Williamson spoke to both of them and their two kids this weekend to talk about the new book and more.

