Locked On WFT: Heinicke injured in loss to Cowboys, Philly up next for Washington

The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast shares its thoughts about the loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell (Team 980) and David Harrison (SI.com) discuss the latest Washington Football Team contest, a 27-20 loss to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

In the game, WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke left twice with injuries and was responsible for multiple turnovers. How big is the drop-off between Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen if the team has to turn to their second-string quarterback?

Chris and David discuss this, give their takes on why Washington faltered against their division rival, and go in search of reasons for confidence moving into another NFC East clash in Week 15.

Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive and Cole Holcomb intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington's comeback bid came to an end when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.

"There's so much value in those moments," McCarthy said. “To get where we want to go, we need to thrive in those situations. Now we created some of it today, don't get me wrong, but there’s still benefit in adversity football.”

Listen to the Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast below:

The Cowboys staked themselves to such a big lead thanks to a big first-half showing by their defense. Dallas forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

MIGHTY PARSONS

Parsons had two sacks and became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 and third in NFL history to have at least one in six consecutive games. One came on third and another on fourth down.

"Third and four down is when you hunt," Parsons said. “Those are the money downs."

ZEKE GUTS IT OUT

With Tony Pollard inactive because of a foot injury, Elliott got the lion's share of the carries before the game turned into a blowout. Zeke surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the sixth consecutive season and came back in the fourth when the game got close again.

“That was me being conservative,” McCarthy said. “He was fine. He wanted to go back in. That was me being overcautious.”

WASHINGTON'S THIRD QB

With Allen replacing Heinicke, Washington has now had at least three quarterbacks throw a pass for the fourth consecutive season. The most recent time the organization had one QB all season was Kirk Cousins in 2017.

But there's no controversy. Rivera said of Heinicke, "If he’s healthy, he’s our starter.”

INJURIES

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith limped off late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

Washington: WR Terry McLaurin was evaluated for a concussion after his head bounced off the turf trying to make a catch early in the third quarter. ... LT Charles Leno left late in the second quarter with a back injury. ... C Tyler Larsen was carted off in the fourth with a left leg injury. ... TE Sammis Reyes left with a concussion.

UP NEXT