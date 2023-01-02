Nation's top athlete, Nyckoles Harbor, commits to play football at South Carolina

From Northeast D.C. to the SEC, Archbishop Carroll's star athlete will play college ball at the University of South Carolina.

WASHINGTON — Nyckoles Harbor is widely regarded as the nation's number one athlete. A football and track star at Archbishop Carroll High School in Northeast D.C., Harbor was the top recruit who waited until Feb. 1 to announce where he would be playing college ball.

In front of the student body, family, coaches and friends, Harbor finally made his decision public.

"For the next three or four years, I'll be committed to the University of South Carolina. Go Gamecocks," announced Harbor.

Harbor was still weighing his college options up until Wednesday morning, and waited until the last minute before deciding to attend South Carolina. "I've been through a lot of talks, a lot of tears, a lot of prayers, a lot of sleepless nights, to all get to this point, but I'm satisfied with my decision," said Harbor.

Harbor told his parents when he first woke up, that he wanted to play football for the Gamecocks. He then called South Carolina head football coach, Shane Beamer to tell him the good news.

"I said, you ready to win a national championship? He said, 'I'm going to freaking cry.' He left the team meeting to take my call and I think he's probably screaming to the team right now, 'We got him," said Harbor about his conversation with Beamer. Harbor is 6-foot-5, weighs 225 pounds, and is a 5-star recruit. He was Gatorade's Player of the Year three times - twice for track and field, and once for football. On the football field, he played tight end and defensive end at Archbishop Carroll but has already spoken with Beamer about playing wide receiver in college.

His parents were relieved when he finally chose to play at South Carolina.

"I thought he was going somewhere else. Literally it was this morning when he made this announcement and he decided that he wanted to go to the University of South Carolina, so we're so proud of him," said Harbor's mom, Saundra Harbor. His dad couldn't stop smiling throughout the day. "I thank God so much. It's just so unbelievable," said Azuka Harbor.

Harbor was crystal clear in why he chose South Carolina over schools like Maryland and Oregon, saying, "It's the place that feels like home to me and I'm happy about that."

Harbor's high school football coach at Archbishop Carroll, Robert Harris, also added that he believes he ultimately chose South Carolina for a few reasons. "I think it was the weather, I think it was the Southeastern Conference, a great football conference, and I think they are currently doing a better job with their track program," said Harris.

Here's how Shane Beamer reacted when he found out Nyckoles Harbor was committing to South Carolina.

A good track program was also important to Harbor because he intends to run track from the Gamecocks. Harbor is one of the fastest sprinters in the country and has already set his sights on the 2024 Olympics, and says he's excited about doing two sports in college.

Harris adds that Harbor is much more than an athlete, and already has plans for when his playing days are done. "He's a 3.8 GPA student, and wants to be a doctor at some point. He's determined that he's going to one day win a gold medal, wear the gold jacket (in reference to the NFL Hall of Fame), and be a doctor, and I think what he puts his mind to, he can do," said Harris.

It's official! Nyckoles Harbor is taking his talents to the University of South Carolina. Widely considered the nation's number one athlete- Nyck plays tight end/edge rusher & and runs track (he's bound for the 2024 Olympics too!)

Harbor elaborated on his future plans saying he wants to become an orthopedic surgeon one day, but first, he's focused on football at the University of South Carolina.