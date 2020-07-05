NFL releases schedule, Miami Dolphins sketches plan to let fans safely back into stadium

With there's still a possibility the coronavirus pandemic forces the NFL to play games without fans, Miami is the first team to unveil a hosting plan.

WASHINGTON — It’s been hard for a lot of us not being able to watch or attend a live sporting event during this pandemic. While we wait for anything to come back, the NFL is gearing up for their season this fall.

But like so much of our daily lives right now, going to a football game this year might be a whole new experience.

As the planned Sept. 10 kick-off date approaches, the NFL is planning to release its regular season schedule Thursday.

There’s still a possibility of playing games in empty stadiums this season, which is an idea that certain players hope won't have to happen.

"I think the biggest concern is really just the fan involvement," NFL veteran Calais Campbell told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson. "As a football player, you feed off the crowd."

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are the first team to show off a new plan to hosting fans in a coronavirus world.

In a mock-up presented by Dolphins CEO and President Tom Garfinkel to ABC’s "Good Morning America" earlier this week, social distancing and public health are a top priority.

All fans would wear masks. Forget concession lines, too. Food would be ordered from seats then picked up.

Coming in and out of the stadium would also be different. Colored spots would lead up to the gates, separating fans by six feet.

Meanwhile, leaving the game would be kind of like church, where rows of people head out instead of crowds forming together.

All of that would be accomplished by cutting the number of fans in Hard Rock Stadium from the max of 65,000 to 15,000.

Additionally, ESPN has reported that Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility to earn the global bio risk advisory council's STAR accreditation. That is the standard used for facilities to control risks from the coronavirus by implementing certain measures.

Ultimately, there haven't been any finalized plans from the NFL, so things can still change. The Dolphins organization simply wanted to get ahead of things and have their plan ready to go.

WUSA9 has also reached out to the Washington Redskins to see if they have any similar plans for FedEx Field during the regular season. We’re waiting to hear back from the team