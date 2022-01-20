Marylanders are betting for the first time on the Super Bowl. Here's who they put their money on

BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County started taking its first sports bets last month.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's the inaugural sports betting season in Maryland after Gov. Larry Hogan placed the first bet last month, and now local gamblers are placing their wagers on the biggest sporting event of the year. But who are people putting their money on?

According to BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge, new insights show two teams, in particular, are gaining the most attention from Marylanders looking to hit it big. The Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC.

With neither the Washington Football Team, set to announce their new name about a week before the big game, nor the Maryland home team Baltimore Ravens making the playoffs in 2022, sports betters had to turn to other teams for their Super Bowl picks.

According to the insights from MGM National Harbor, the top 3 teams with the most bets to win the Super Bowl are:

Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

According to the insights from MGM National Harbor, the top 3 teams with the most money to win the Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys

With the third most money backing them, betters will be disappointed by the first round-exit of the Dallas Cowboys to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Although Washington Football fans desperate to put last season behind them will be happy to hear of their division rival's championship run ending.

With the Packers set to host the 49ers and the Bills headed to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, BetMGM says those are the top two matchups with the biggest 'handle' or the most money placed in bets so far.

But some are making sure to pay attention to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and perennial Lombardo Trophy threat QB Tom Brady, who have garnered the 2nd most Super Bowl bets by Marylanders so far.

The path to sports betting in Maryland has been a long and legally winding one. Maryland joined Virginia and D.C. in legalizing sports betting when voters passed ballot Question 2 during the 2020 election.

Betting on sports in most states was illegal under federal law until the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the federal law was unconstitutional, offering states the opportunity to authorize sports betting.