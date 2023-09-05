WUSA9's Sports Anchor Darren Haynes travels to San Antonio for Saturday's XFL Championship game

This year, the D.C. Defenders will compete against the Arlington Renegades for the second championship title in league history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — WUSA9 Sports Anchor Darren Haynes is off to San Antonio, Texas for Saturday's XFL Championship game.

This year, the D.C. Defenders will compete against the Arlington Renegades for the second championship title in league history.

In 2001, the first XFL Championship was decided.

The XFL was cancelled after that season 22 years ago, and didn't return until 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no championship was held that year.

On Saturday, the XFL will finally crown its second-ever champion.

The Defenders have already beaten Arlington this season.

Haynes tells Defender fans, "Get ready to win a championship."

Watch WUSA9 for coverage of the game.

WATCH NEXT:

The DC Defenders are moving on to the XFL championship game and fans at Audi Field were losing their minds to see a professional football team from the District reach a championship game

The Defenders defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday by a final score of 37-21 to raise the trophy as North Division champions. Defenders linebacker Reggie Northrup said the victory felt great, but the work isn't over yet.