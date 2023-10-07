3 DMV baseball stars selected in first round of MLB draft

Two Virginia high school stars went in the first round, and the University of Maryland set a new record with Matt Shaw becoming the highest pick in program history.

UMD junior shortstop Matt Shaw now holds a school record, after he was drafted 13th overall by the Chicago Cubs, making him the highest MLB draft pick in the 132-year history of Maryland baseball; previously the benchmark was held by John Hetrick, taken with the 17th pick by the Detroit Tigers in 1967.

The 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year also holds UMD's all-time home run record, ending his collegiate career with 53 homers.

"Going into [Sunday], Chicago was where I wanted to go," Shaw said. "There was something about Chicago, the history of the field, the players that are there, it seemed like a perfect fit for me."

Shaw joins four past Terps to have been drafted by the Cubs.

James Madison High School graduate Bryce Eldridge also became a first-round MLB draft pick, as the San Francisco Giants selected the two-way player as the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Eldridge chose to take the life-altering call in his hometown of Vienna, at the Bear Branch Tavern.

"I've been shedding tears," Eldridge said shortly after his name was called in the draft. "This doesn't feel real what's going on right now, but I got my family here, I got everyone I want here to celebrate and be there for me. This is just all I've worked for ... and now I get to get to the real work."

The right-handed pitcher/ first baseman and designated hitter solidified himself as one of the most dominant two-way high school players in the sport, and Eldridge believes he will be allowed to continue making appearances both on the field and at the plate with his new team. The Giants also took a two-way player in the first round of the 2022 draft, selecting Reggie Crawford (right-handed pitcher /first baseman).

"I'll two-way there," Eldridge said. "They've got a plan."

Eldridge was a University of Alabama commit.

Jonny Farmelo, a pure power hitter coming out of Westfield High School in Chantilly, was chosen as the 29th pick of the draft by the Seattle Mariners. The outfielder has drawn praise for both his bat control and speed, with one of the fastest 30-yard dash times recorded at the 2023 Draft Combine.

"He is a powerful athlete who possesses the rare combination of speed and power," Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said. "We see Jonny developing into a middle-of-the-order bat that will hit for both average and power, as well as make things happen with his elite speed."

Farmelo hit .385 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a .546 on-base percentage in his high school career. He was committed to UVA.

Further south, UVA's star catcher Kyle Teel went 14th overall to the Boston Red Sox, making him the highest drafted player out of Charlottesville since 2017. The junior was the "first Cavalier in program history to be named a consensus First-Team All-American by six different college baseball publications," according to Sports Illustrated. In his three years with UVA, he appeared in the College World Series twice, hit 28 home runs and totaled 155 RBIs.

The Nationals also had a big night Sunday, getting to select the second overall pick of the draft. The team scooped up this year's Golden Spikes Award recipient, Dylan Crews. The 21-year-old outfielder out of Louisiana State University -- the reigning national champions -- reached base safely in all 71 games in his 2023 season with a .567 on-base percentage, and led the SEC in runs scored (100) and walks (71).