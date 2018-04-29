St. Frances (Baltimore) star forward, Angel Reese dominated during the first girl's Capital Classic in the organization's 45-year history.

She dropped 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead the United States Underclassmen All-Stars against the Capital All-Stars, who are a group of local area seniors.

They won by a lot but on this night, the score didn't matter.

It was about helping change the narrative around women's basketball.

RELATED: 'It's time' | Capital Classic to have girls' all-star game for first time in 45-year history

A few hundred fans turned out at St. John's College High School for the all-star game.

For folks who say the girls' game is boring, there were plenty of highlight reel plays including no-look passes and crispy crossovers that got people out of their seats.

One of the people doing that was Paige Bueckers from Minnesota.

"I thought the turnout was excellent," SJC coach Joanthan Scribner who helped put the game together with Capital Classic founder Bob Goeghan. "The game was entertaining, the score not withstanding but who cares. The girls were having fun."

"I thought we did a pretty good job of entertaining people and we tried to put on a show," she said.

SJC freshman sensation Azzi Fudd also played and said she was filled with joy seeing little girls ask for her and other players' autographs.

"It's crazy that they look up to us because I still see us as little kids kind of."

Hoftstra commit and St. Mary's Ryken Jakayla Brown had an interesting take on that dynamic.

"It's a new experience for me," she said. "When they come up to me and ask for my autograph, I'm like, 'Me, like you really want this autograph from me?' so it's a new experience."

© 2018 WUSA